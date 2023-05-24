Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 13,928 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,928 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $58.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.