Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,739 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 897,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after purchasing an additional 762,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

