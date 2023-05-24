Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 61 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DECK opened at $448.79 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $233.04 and a 1 year high of $503.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

