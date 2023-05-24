Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,668,000 after buying an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,292,000 after buying an additional 332,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,189,000 after buying an additional 257,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,562,000 after buying an additional 2,003,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

PEAK opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Stories

