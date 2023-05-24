MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.88

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 4068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MLNK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $185,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.