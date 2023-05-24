Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Ann Ping Richard Wong Sells 1,363 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 3.1 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,355.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,475.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,476.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

