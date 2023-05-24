Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.65. Mondee shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 21,981 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $951.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

