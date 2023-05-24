Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.