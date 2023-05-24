Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
