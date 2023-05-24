Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.75

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 150520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Opera Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Opera



Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

