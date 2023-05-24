Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.40

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Orion Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

