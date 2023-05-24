PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $6.28. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 11,149,634 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $871.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner acquired 13,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $293,251.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,651.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 51.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,080,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,478 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 507.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,821,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,647,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

