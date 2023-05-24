Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 269,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of PK stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

