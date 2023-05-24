PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 684.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2,257.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

