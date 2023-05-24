Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stake Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.493 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

