Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 209.09%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

