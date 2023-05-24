PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

