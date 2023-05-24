Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Synaptics by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SYNA opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $154.68.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Articles

