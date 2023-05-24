Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 25,178 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

