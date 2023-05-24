Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,984,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,773 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 159,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IART. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IART opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

