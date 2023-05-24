Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in O-I Glass by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 613,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 7,574.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 623,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

NYSE OI opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

