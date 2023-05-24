Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,732 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 332.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 2.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ZD opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.19 and a beta of 1.16.

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.