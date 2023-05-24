Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,080 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Trading Down 1.4 %

WEN opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

