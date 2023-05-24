Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

Extreme Networks stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Extreme Networks

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.