Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WD opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

