Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

OUT opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

