Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1,402.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

ALRM opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,611. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

