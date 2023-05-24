Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.91 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,036 shares of company stock worth $3,469,694. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

