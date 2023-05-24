Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.92 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 1,255.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,340 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $171.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

