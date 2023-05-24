Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Trimble by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

