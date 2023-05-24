Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.22 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,092,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after buying an additional 139,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $11,510,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Stock Down 1.6 %

FOXF stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.