Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.24 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 80,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after buying an additional 347,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 147,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.