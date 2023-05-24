Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.75 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,155,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,155,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,923. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.