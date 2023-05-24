Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.88 Million Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $15,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of THO stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.75.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

