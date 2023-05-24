Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.46 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,871 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ryder System by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of R stock opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

