Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSP opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $87.74 and a one year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.23.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,742. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

