Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 298.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,651 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $205.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.