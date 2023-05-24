Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in XPO by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in XPO by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded XPO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

