Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cabot by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

