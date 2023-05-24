Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $365.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.76. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.