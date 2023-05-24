Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,962 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,646 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.