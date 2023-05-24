Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,264 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Innospec by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,444,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Innospec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Innospec by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.96. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.75 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $685,579.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,238.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,074 shares of company stock valued at $322,356 and sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

