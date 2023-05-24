Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,560 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pool by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $338.08 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

