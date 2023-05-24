Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,805 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after acquiring an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in PTC by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.55.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $3,276,475.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,448,905 shares in the company, valued at $837,648,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $3,276,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,448,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,648,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 552,190 shares of company stock worth $69,856,517 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

