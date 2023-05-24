Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,081 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 305,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.