Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,987 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $19,415,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $14,719,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $14,054,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,483 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

