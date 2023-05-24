Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,235 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.