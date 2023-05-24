Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,167 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $16,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

