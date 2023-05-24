Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,316 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

