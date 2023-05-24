Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,330 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

