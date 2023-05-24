Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,512 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,727,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,585,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.9 %

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

